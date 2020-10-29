LANE - Joseph J., 88, of Sag Harbor, NY passed away at home surrounded by his family on October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Crean Lane.Cherished father of Regina (Chris) Berninger, Carol Lane, Catherine (Jim) Connelly, Margaret (Phil) Dunne. Grandfather of Christine (Nick) Jones, Carolyn Berninger (Matthew Klecker), Brendan and Terrence Creech, Caleigh, Sheila and Erin Connelly, Philip, Maleigh and Deirdre Dunne. Calling Hours Thursday, October 29, 4:00-7:00 pm, Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, Sag Harbor. Funeral Mass, Friday, October 30, 10:30 am, St. Andrew's RC Church, Sag Harbor. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's RC Church.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2020.