LUCEY JR - Joseph J., age 91 of East Quogue passed away September 22, 2020. Known to all who loved him as Coach Joe Lucey or to his family as Poppy. Raised in Baldwin he attended Chaminade High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, he continued to play football and baseball in college where he received his undergraduate degree at Cortland State Teachers College and then a masters at Hofstra University. After his service in the army as a military police officer stationed in Paris at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe during the Korean War, he returned home to teach physical education and coach football in the Huntington School District for 30+ years. A proud moment was his induction into the Long Island High School Football Hall of Fame for his successes as head coach of a football program he loved. Joe was an avid golf player and lifelong fan of the Yankees. Most of all Poppy loved and was loved by his family. Predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Joyce (Brittan) of Southampton, NY. Survived by 3 daughters; Jill Lau (Michael), Deirdre Blanco, Heather Prodromakis (John), 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Sunday, September 27, from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at O'Connell Rothwell Funeral Home, Southampton. Funeral Mass, Monday, September 28, 10:30 AM at The Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Southampton, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 27, 2020.
