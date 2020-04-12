|
|
NEWSOME - Joseph J. It is with great sadness, that the family of Joseph J. Newsome, announce his passing, at home, on April 4, 2020. Joe was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. Joe was 84 years old and will be missed forever by his loving wife of 64 years Nina; his four daughters Maryanne Iaquinta (John), Joanne Newsome, Patricia LaMaida (Vincent) and Nina Arranz (Mark); his nine grandchildren; Joseph Iaquinta (Jessica), John Iaquinta (Yulia) and Kaitlyn Iaquinta; Marie McCabe (Kevin), Vincent LaMaida, Jennifer LaMaida and Thomas LaMaida; Ryan Arranz and Justin Arranz and his two great-granddaughters; Hailey Diaz and Mallory Iaquinta. Joe is survived by his three siblings: brother, Robert Newsome (MaryBeth) and sisters, Carol Kelly and Mary Jane Respol (Dennis). He leaves behind 20 nieces and nephews as well as 18 grand-nieces and nephews. He was a proud member of Metal Lathers Union Local 46 for over 40 years. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of his life will take place at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the New Hyde Park Funeral Home. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020