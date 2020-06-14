TROIANO - Joseph J of Raleigh, NC and longtime resident of Stewart Manor, NY in his 93rd year. Faithful, loving and devoted husband of 67 years to his wife Ann. Adored father of Joseph (Mary), Michael (Valarie), Donna (Thomas) D'Orazio, John (Jennifer), Celeste (Dennis) Ryan. Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5. CPA and mentor to countless IRS colleagues who admired both his knowledge and integrity. Financial counselor who graciously and loyally assisted generations of friends, neighbors, and extended family. Memorial services will be determined at a future date.The Troiano family requests that any gifts of condolence be directed in memory of Joseph J. Troiano to the Guide Dog Foundation of NY (guidedog.org), Saint Christopher's Inn at Graymoor in Garrison, NY. (www.StChristophersInn.org) or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (jdrf.org).
Published in Newsday from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.