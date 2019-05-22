|
|
CERVENKA - Joseph James, 84, of East Islip, went to Heaven on April 4, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father of Nikki (Erick) Stone. Loving step-father of Kim (Peter) Palaz-zolo, Keith (Gail) Panzner, Todd (Becky) Panzner, Kari (Michael) Dinges and fond brother of George. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Angela, sister Angela and brother David. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joseph served 20 years in the US Navy as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate on several aircraft carriers. He finished his career working for Entenmann's Bakery and Suffolk Transportation Services. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, May 24 at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church, 117 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019