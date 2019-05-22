Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
117 Carleton Ave
Islip Terrace, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cervenka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James Cervenka

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph James Cervenka Notice
CERVENKA - Joseph James, 84, of East Islip, went to Heaven on April 4, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father of Nikki (Erick) Stone. Loving step-father of Kim (Peter) Palaz-zolo, Keith (Gail) Panzner, Todd (Becky) Panzner, Kari (Michael) Dinges and fond brother of George. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Angela, sister Angela and brother David. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Joseph served 20 years in the US Navy as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate on several aircraft carriers. He finished his career working for Entenmann's Bakery and Suffolk Transportation Services. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, May 24 at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church, 117 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.