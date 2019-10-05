Home

C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
Roosevelt, NY
1931 - 2019
Joseph James R. Zaharis Notice
ZAHARIS - Joseph James R., on October 1, 2019 West- brook, Maine. Beloved husband to the late Grace Zaharis. Loving father of Phyllis & Woody Kraus, Teresa & Dan Kabel, Laura & Jeff Dito and Mark Zaharis. Beloved grandfather to Nicholas, Edward, Amanda, Andrew, Anthony, Thomas, Katie, Gioia, Hayley and Lacey. Adored great-grandfather to 11. Born in 1931 to Louis and Aurore Zaharis, Joseph "Jim" dedicated his life to his family and the service of others. Jim was Staff Sergeant of the US Air Force, Veteran of the Korean War and member of the "Mosquito Squadron." Jim was a dedicated church member and usher at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary for many years. He was a Supervisor of the Town of Hempstead Parks Department for 38 years and the last surviving founding member of the Town of Hempstead Credit Union. Avid lover of golf, playing cards and the casino. Visiting hours at C.S. Bartholomew & Son at 302 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore on Sunday October 6th, 2-4pm and 7 to 930pm. Funeral Mass Monday October 7th, 10am at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, in Roosevelt. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 5, 2019
