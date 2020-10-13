1/
Joseph Justin Contiguglia
1948 - 2020
CONTIGUGLIA - Colonel Joseph Justin "The Count" MD, MPH & TM, MBA, a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and dedicated professor at Tulane died in New Orleans on October 1, 2020 following a long illness. He was 72 years old. Originally from Little Neck, New York, Contiguglia joined the USAF in 1977 after obtaining his medical degree at the University of Siena in Italy and completing his residency at New York University. Upon retiring from the USAF in 2007, Contiguglia became a Professor of Clinical Environmental Health Sciences, Department of Global Environmental Health Sciences at Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He is survived by his wife Sylvie; sister Katherine Stone; three children, Dorothy Contiguglia-Akcan; Joseph Contiguglia and Catherine Contiguglia; his son-in-law Bircan Akcan and daughter-in-law Claire Compton; and three grandchildren, Zeynep Akcan; Devrim Akcan; and Henry Contiguglia. A visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home at 9AM. A graveside service to follow at 11AM at Mount St. Mary Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
October 7, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Robert Contiguglia
