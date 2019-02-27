Home

Joseph Keane Notice
KEANE - Joseph M. at age of 83. Born in Astoria. Longtime resident of Mineola. Beloved husband of Marieanne (nee Lang). Devoted father of Mary (Michael) Cunningham, Peter (Karin), Anne (David) Joyce, Jean (Phil) Nelson, Eileen (Paul) Larrabee, John, Claire (Jim) DeNicola. Loving grandfather of 13. Cherished brother of Francis (Helen), the late Sr. Mary Teresa O.P., and the Late Msgr. Vincent A. Visitation Thurs. 7-9PM and Fri. 2-4 & 7-9PM at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home: 49 Hillside Ave Williston Park NY 11596. Funeral Mass sat. 9:45AM at St. Aidan's Church, Williston Park. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
