Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
(631) 585-8888
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
2326 Middle Country Road
Centereach, NY 11720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's R.C. Church
Shoreham, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kelleher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kelleher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kelleher Notice
KELLEHER - Joseph 95, of Ridge, on August 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan. Survived by his loving children Kathleen Byrnes (Douglas), Dennis Kelleher (Patricia), Thomas Kelleher (Angela), Patricia Castellon and Christine Florence (Scott). Cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720 on Monday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now