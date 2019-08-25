|
KELLEHER - Joseph 95, of Ridge, on August 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan. Survived by his loving children Kathleen Byrnes (Douglas), Dennis Kelleher (Patricia), Thomas Kelleher (Angela), Patricia Castellon and Christine Florence (Scott). Cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720 on Monday from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's R.C. Church, Shoreham, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019