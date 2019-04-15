|
KRUPOWICZ - Joseph J. of Centerport, on April 2nd, 81 years of age. Retired FDNY. Loving father of Joseph J. Krupowicz and the late JoAnn Schafer and her husband Ken. Beloved grandfather of Gina Krupowicz & Andrew Schafer. Dear brother of Barry (Theresa), Fred (Joann), Vivian Krupowicz, and the late Loretta Janus. Also loved by his many nieces & nephews. Memorial Mass at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church Tuesday at 10 AM followed by interment of ashes at Pinelawn Memorial Park. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019