Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
Joseph Laface Esq.

Joseph Laface Esq. Notice
LAFACE - Joseph J. Esq. of N. Bellmore, NY, on October 31, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of the late Arline. Loving father of Christina. Cherished brother of Lenore and Joan. Long time Real Estate Attorney in Garden City. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Funeral will be held Tuesday, at 9:30 with a religious service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the 800227-2345 osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2019
