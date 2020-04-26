|
LEPIS - Joseph, formerly of Babylon, NY, passed away after complications from corona virus, on April 25. Born March 25th, 1937 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Lucy Brande Lepis and James Lepis. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Margaret Ashley Lepis and his adored sister, Madeleine Cooper. Employed by Citibank in Manhattan for 37 years. Proudly served in the US Army from 1961-1963. Loving uncle to Kevin and Darice Cooper, Susan and Chris Paliotta and Michael and Nina Cooper. Also survived by his great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. We will miss you Uncle Joe!
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020