Joseph Loheide Notice
Loheide - Joseph passed away on November 27th at the age of 91. A Korean War Veteran and husband of the late Rosemary Loheide. Loving father of Walter, Marianne, Teresa, Elizabeth and the late Joseph Henry. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 6. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9PM at Vernon C Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church. Burial to follow at L.I. National Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to or a Church of your choice in Joseph's name.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2019
