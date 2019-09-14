|
|
LOSINNO - Joseph R.,on September 13, 2019, of Seaford. Firefighter FDNY. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Dombrowski). Loving father of Joseph, Damian, and Andrea. Dear brother of Annette Sidor, and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Joe will be deeply missed for his warmth, his humor, and his love for all animals. Reposing Saturday 7-9 PM and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:15 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Private cremation to follow. In loving memory of Joe, donations can be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home @ Stony Brook University, 100 Patriots Rd., Stony Brook, NY 11790, or an animal rescue shelter of your choice. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019