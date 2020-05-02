Home

Joseph Loughran

Joseph Loughran Notice
LOUGHRAN - Joseph of Ridge, formerly of Brentwood, passed away Monday, April 27th surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Catherine. Joe is survived by his three children Jeanne (Thomas), Anthony (Diane), Daniel (Betty). He was pre-ceded in death by two sons Matthew and Joseph. Cherished grandfather of 7, Nicole, Cortney, Megan, Daniel, Joseph, Ryan and Shawn. Loving sister Margaret, adored uncle to Steven and Kelly. Internment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. His life will be celebrated when we can join together safely.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020
