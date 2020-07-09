BARRICELLI - Joseph Louis, 65, of Valley Stream, NY passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Maryann Barricelli on October 5, 1954. Raised on Long Island to a family of eight sons, Joe spent his childhood with his families in Bayville and Greenpoint, Brooklyn. As a boy, Joe loved to play sports. He was incredibly smart and athletic, excelling in math and basketball. He married Elizabeth Saia in October of 1986. They had their first daughter Jillian in July of 1988 and their daughter Sophia in March of 1997. Joe was a businessman, owning two liquor stores in Hicksville and Bellmore. His customers would continue to recognize him around Long Island for years after he sold them. He also drove for a town car company in East Rockaway where he made many friends. Joe cherished joyful memories and loved to share his stories with anyone who would listen. Joe loved music and food and shared these loves with his daughters. Joe was also an avid sports fan and could carry a conversation with anyone about sports from hockey to horse racing. If there was a sports game on television, you could find Joe sitting in front of it. Some of his fondest memories were summers in Saratoga and Lake George. In his family, Joe was the life of the party. He was funny, loyal, gentle and kind. His family will remember the sincerity in his eyes, his beautiful smile and infectious laugh. He leaves behind his children to whom he showered with unconditional love and friends and family who will miss him deeply.







