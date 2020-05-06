|
|
GREENHALGH - Joseph M. August 26, 1926 April 30, 2020 Joe Greenhalgh passed away peacefully on the morning of April 30th, surrounded by his family (many on video conference) as they were telling stories about his colorful, cheerful life. It was his sense of deadpan humor-equal parts self-deprecating and naughty-which made Joe such a fun and memorable guy to know and to be around. His life was defined by a strong work ethic and a devotion to family and friends, but even at the age of 93, his mischievous spirit was still vital and intact. Very recently, when doctors would ask Joe if he was married, he would say, "No, but, well, my girlfriend just took a pregnancy test...." Joe was born in Bay Shore, NY, on the south shore of Long Island. He was 15 years old when the United States entered World War II and he enlisted to serve on the day after his 17th birthday. He joined the Navy instead of the Marines, based on which elevator door opened first at the recruitment office-one of many gambles that Joe would make over the course of his life (including at one of his favorite places, the racetrack). During the war, while serving aboard the flight deck of the U.S.S. Essex in the Pacific, he once witnessed the officers to his left and right be shot and wounded during an air attack. "I was too dumb to be scared," he would later tell his grandchildren. Upon returning to the US, Joe met his wife Lillian on a blind date in Seattle. They married in 1946 and raised their four children in Bay Shore, NY. He worked as a driver for the bakery company Entenmann's for three decades and coached kids on local Little League teams, many of whom kept in touch with Joe for decades. After the passing of his wife in 1977, he moved to the Seattle area, where he owned and operated the Club Tavern, a popular local pub in Sumner, WA, and was married to Dixie Greenhalgh until her death in 1993. In 2011, he relocated to Boise, ID. Friendships were a huge source of joy for Joe. He cherished memories of life-long high school pals Al Karlson and Walt Bunge. Wash Dayton was a great friend and coworker at Entenmann's. And Jack Roesel, together with Joe, built and owned a home on Fire Island, NY (named the Green-Rose) that still stands today. During the last year of his life, his best buddy was Darryl Dillon, a fellow resident at Grace Assisted Living in Boise, ID, where the two men were frequently observed off-roading on their mechanical scooters. As a patriarch, Joe was filled with love and pride for his family. He is survived by three of his children, Debbie Randolph of Boise, ID; George Greenhalgh of Redmond, WA; and Alan Greenhalgh of Littleton, CO; their spouses Chris Randolph, Barbara Greenhalgh and Karen Greenhalgh; and his younger brother George, 92, of Lindenhurst, NY. He was predeceased exactly five months earlier by his daughter Donna McGovern of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by eight grandchildren (Ian, Tracie, Joe, Kerrie, Katy, Caysie, Jill and Sara), their spouses (Rob, Lani, Rich, and Rob), and eight great-grandchildren (Kyle, George, Brody, Henry, Alex, Harper, Roman, and Oliver). His verve for life and his amusingly askew view of the world will be terribly missed. As will his softer, more sentimental side. Among the belongings in his bedroom was a card that Joe had recently written, to be read after his death. It is addressed simply "To Whom" (a classic Joe enigma) but inside, in his own handwriting, it mentions his children and their spouses and reads: "I can't say how blessed we were to have such a wonderful family. God bless you all. Dad, Daddy, Old Man, etc." Memorial contributions may be made to two of Joe's favorite organizations, and the VFW. St. Jude: VFW: www.vfw.org
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020