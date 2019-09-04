Home

Bernard F. Dowd Inc Funeral Home
149-20 Northern Blvd
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 739-8117
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart RC Church
11550 221st Street
Cambria Heights, NY
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Sacred Heart RC Church
11550 221st Street
Cambria Heights, NY
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Center
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Center
Joseph M. Nolan


1922 - 2019
Joseph M. Nolan Notice
NOLAN - Reverend Joseph M. passed into his heavenly reward on August 31, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1922 and ordained on May 31, 1947. He was a resident of Immaculate Conception Center 7200 Douglaston Parkway Douglaston, NY. He is survived by his brother Gerard and sister-in-law Loretta and many nieces and nephews and cousins. First viewing will be at Sacred Heart RC Church 11550 221st Street, Cambria Heights, NY 11411 on Thursday 6-7pm. Followed by Mass of Transferal at 7:30pm. Second viewing will be at Immaculate Conception Center on Friday 9-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Brooklyn, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Bernard F Dowd and Martin A Gleason Funeral Homes 718-739-8117.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
