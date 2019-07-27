Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church
Copiague, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Madden Notice
MADDEN Joseph F., of Lin-denhurst, NY passed in his 80th year on July 25th, 2019. Beloved Husband of Rita. Loving Father to Patti-Ann (Mark) Josefson, Karen Vassiliou, and Erin (James) Joyce. Brother of Maureen Hoenscheid. Cher-ished Grandfather of Andrew, Kyle, Zachary, Katie, James, and Lily. Visitation to be held Sunday, July 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 29th, 11 am at Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church, Copiague with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Outreach, 1 Molloy Street, Copiague.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindenhurst Funeral Home
Download Now