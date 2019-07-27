|
MADDEN Joseph F., of Lin-denhurst, NY passed in his 80th year on July 25th, 2019. Beloved Husband of Rita. Loving Father to Patti-Ann (Mark) Josefson, Karen Vassiliou, and Erin (James) Joyce. Brother of Maureen Hoenscheid. Cher-ished Grandfather of Andrew, Kyle, Zachary, Katie, James, and Lily. Visitation to be held Sunday, July 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 29th, 11 am at Our Lady of the Assumption RC Church, Copiague with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Outreach, 1 Molloy Street, Copiague.
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019