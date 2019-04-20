Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Makaw

Joseph Makaw

Joseph Makaw Notice
MAKAW - Joseph, 69, of Huntington, on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Robert (Jen) and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Marin and Justin. Dear brother of Anna Glod (Mieczyslaw) and Maria Wadolowski (Mark). Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019
