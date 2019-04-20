|
MAKAW - Joseph, 69, of Huntington, on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Robert (Jen) and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Marin and Justin. Dear brother of Anna Glod (Mieczyslaw) and Maria Wadolowski (Mark). Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019