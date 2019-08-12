|
Mancusi - Joseph formerly of Dix Hills, NY and Hudson, FL entered into eternal life on August 13, 2019. Loving father of Sal (deceased) Diane (deceased), Paul, Anthony, JoAnn, and Sharon and cherished grandfather of thirteen wonderful grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 11PM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 33 Bayshore Rd., Deer Park 11729 with burial to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Charitable Trust. Please visit MeM.com to view full obituary.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2019