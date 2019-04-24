Home

Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Joseph Margiotta Notice
MARGIOTTA - Dr. Joseph M. of West Palm Beach, FL formerly of Old Westbury, NY, passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pauline. Loving father of the late Joseph M., Jr., Donna and Stephen. Proud grandfather of Erin. Fond brother of Mimi Ludwig, the late Grace Pasie, the late Victor and the late Lillian Paretta. Family will receive friends on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church Westbury, NY. Interment to follow with Military Honors in Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Joseph's memory to: , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or . www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
