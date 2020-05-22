|
MARINO - Joseph A. 82, of Massapequa passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Terry (Theresa). Loving father of Joseph, Vinny (Debra), and Michael (His Devoted Son and Care Giver). Cherished grandfather & great-grandfather. Brother of John (Terri) and Angela (Tony). Joseph was a well known fisherman on the south bay. We all love and miss you. Private arrangements entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020