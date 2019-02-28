Home

St Peter of Alcantara
1327 Port Washington Blvd
Port Washington, NY 11050
MARRO - Joseph T., age 87, formerly of Port Washington, on February 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late Eva. Dear father of Lori Homes (Brad), Donna, Marc (Sandi), and Torr (Andrea). Adored grandfather of eight grandchildren and great grandfather of two great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, Saturday at 10:30 AM. The interment will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in his memory to South Fork Lacrosse Booster Club, Inc, C-O 10 Fairbanks Court, Watermill, NY 11976 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019
