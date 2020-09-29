Joseph Maselli

MASELLI - Joseph of Levittown, NY on September 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Peggy. Loving father of Christian (Jennifer) and Sara. Cherished grand-father of Ryan, Christian, Abigail, and Cayden. Adored brother of Anthony, Josephine, Mario and Lena. Decorated US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 9:30 am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com