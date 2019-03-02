Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road
Hauppauge, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road
Hauppauge, NY
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road
Hauppauge, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road
Hauppauge, NY
Joseph Mazza Notice
MAZZA-Joseph of Hauppauge, NY February 27, 2019 in his 100th year. Beloved son of the late Concetta and the late Santo Mazza. Devoted father of JoAnn Mazza, Nancy Sneider (Jeffrey), and Edythe Welch (Michael). Dear brother of Grace Parrino, the late Raymond Mazza, the late William Mazza, the late Catherine Candito. Cherished grand-father of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Ex Chief of the Wyandanch Volunteer Fire Company. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge, NY where a Firematic service will be held Sunday at 8:00PM. Funeral Service Monday 11:00AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2019
