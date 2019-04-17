|
MEAD - Joseph William, Jr., 85, of Patchogue, NY on April 15, 2019. Proud Veteran of the US Marine Corp. and lifetime member of the Patchogue Fire Department. Beloved husband of Virginia Mead. Loving father of Kenneth & Jill Mead and Joseph & Clara Mead. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Jack and Rachel. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc., 500 N. Ocean Avenue; Patchogue, NY. Family to receive friends Thursday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM with Firematic Services at 7:30PM. Religious services will be held on Friday at 10AM at the Funeral Home. Committal with Military Honors will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mt. Sinai, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice; 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114; Farmingdale, NY 11735.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2019