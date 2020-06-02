Joseph Menendez
Menendez - Joseph J, of Floral Park. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on April 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Joseph was born on January 11, 1929 to his parents Beatrice (Denner) and Raoul J. Menendez in Flatbush, Brook- lyn. He is predeceased by his sisters, Juanita Tyrrel and Eloise Foppiano, his brother, Raoul J Menendez Jr., his nephews, Robert (Biff) Tyrrel Jr., Duncan Tyrrel and Robert Foppiano. He is survived by his loving nephew, Leigh Tyrrel, his devoted nieces, Jane Menendez, Barbara Menendez, Christine Connolly, Nancy Menendez, Patricia Foppiano, many adoring grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and cherished friends. He enjoyed an extended career at the New York Stock Exchange and treasured his music, especially that of Rosemary Clooney. Due to the current times, a Memorial Mass and life celebration will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 2, 2020.
