Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church
175 Wolf Hill Road
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church
175 Wolf Hill Road
Huntington Station, NY
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
MERCOLINO - (Deacon) Joseph Thomas passed away peace-fully, at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Frances. Cherished father of Thomas, Joanne Marie Morency, and the late Dianne Marie Toal. Adored grandfather of Megan, Kerry, Elizabeth, Alicia, Alec, Erin, Emily and Kiera. Joseph was ordaned May 31, 1980. He spent many years as the Deacon for St. Elizabeth of Hungary R. C. Church. He will be missed by many. Viewing Friday 3-5P.M. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, 175 Wolf Hill Road, Huntington Station. Mass of Transferal Friday 5:30P.M. Viewing Friday 7-8P.M. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, 175 Wolf Hill Road, Huntington Station. Viewing Saturday 9-9:45A.M. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00A.M. Burial to Follow St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations can be made in Joseph's memory to the Yale New Haven Breast Cancer Fund. Yalie New Haven Health Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, Ct. 06508. www.givetoynhh.org.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019
