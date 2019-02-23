Home

St Pius X Church
1 Saint Pius Ct
Plainview, NY 11803
Joseph Minturn Notice
MINTURN - The Reverend Joseph P., on February 19, 2019. Cherished brother to Agnes Parrott, and the late Mary Minturn, Sr. Elizabeth Minturn, Patricia Minturn and Thomas Minturn. Fond brother-in-law to Helen Minturn. Loving uncle of Anne (Tim) Morris, Thomas Parrott, James (Maryclare) Parrott, Susan (Sandy) Mazzola, Philip Parrott, Patrick (Alisa) Parrott and Barbara (the late David) Parrott. Dear great uncle to many grand nieces and nephews. Reposing at St. Pius X R.C. Church, Plainview, LI, on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Vigil Mass Sunday, 7:30 PM at St. Pius X R.C. Church. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Manhasset, LI. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, LI. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019
