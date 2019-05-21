Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
SWEENEY - Joseph N. 88, of Huntington Bay. Beloved husband of Theresa for 66 years. Devoted father of Joseph (Laura) of Port Washington, NY and Diane of Annapolis, MD. Cherished grandfather of Taylor and Joe, Brett and Collyn. Dear brother of Florence Roman and uncle to Joe Roman and Marie Roman Wilson. Visitation was Monday at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass, Today, Tuesday 10:45 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or in his name. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019
