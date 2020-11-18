1/1
Joseph Napolitano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLITANO - JOSEPH Joe Napolitano of St. James, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. Joe was a loving husband to Carol, and devoted father to Joseph and Laura, Daniel and Patricia, and Michael. Proud Pa to Sophie, Madison, Noah, Cole, & Ella. Joe was a favorite uncle, brother, and friend to many. Joe served on Suffolk County Police Dept for 27 years achieving the rank of Detective Lieutenant and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Joe had second careers in teaching and the banking industry.Joe volunteered at the Guide Dog Foundation, where he and Carol raised six dogs & fostered dozens more.As Scoutmaster, he led Troop 349 / Pack 373 and was father to three Eagle Scouts. His greatest loves were his family, his friends, his dogs, and his carpentry workshop. Joe will be missed by many. Calling hours 4 - 8pm Sunday, 11/22 at the St.James Funeral Home, with a Mass at 10:30am Monday, 11/23 at Sts. Phillip & James Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown to foster a dog in Joe's name is requested. www.guidedog.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St.James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Sts. Phillip & James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved