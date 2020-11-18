NAPOLITANO - JOSEPH Joe Napolitano of St. James, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. Joe was a loving husband to Carol, and devoted father to Joseph and Laura, Daniel and Patricia, and Michael. Proud Pa to Sophie, Madison, Noah, Cole, & Ella. Joe was a favorite uncle, brother, and friend to many. Joe served on Suffolk County Police Dept for 27 years achieving the rank of Detective Lieutenant and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Joe had second careers in teaching and the banking industry.Joe volunteered at the Guide Dog Foundation, where he and Carol raised six dogs & fostered dozens more.As Scoutmaster, he led Troop 349 / Pack 373 and was father to three Eagle Scouts. His greatest loves were his family, his friends, his dogs, and his carpentry workshop. Joe will be missed by many. Calling hours 4 - 8pm Sunday, 11/22 at the St.James Funeral Home, with a Mass at 10:30am Monday, 11/23 at Sts. Phillip & James Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown to foster a dog in Joe's name is requested. www.guidedog.org