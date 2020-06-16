MCMAHON Joseph Neal of Bay Shore, husband of the late Loretta E. McMahon, passed away on April 8, 2020 of Covid-19. Joseph was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his loving daughters, Terry (John), Patty (Kevin) and Colleen (Rob) and adored by grandchildren Shane, Chris, Jack, John, Robby and Meghan. Joseph was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Knights of Columbus, Democratic Party and Loyal Order of Moose. He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.







