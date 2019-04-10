Home

Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Joseph Nittolo Notice
NITTOLO - Joseph P., 45+ year employee of the Village of Manorhaven, age 91, of Port Washington, on April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Laura. Loving father of Joseph J. (Rina), Patricia, Noreen Nittolo-Alleyne, Linda, and Michael (Alexis). Adored grandfather of Michael, Annalise, James, Ethan, Joseph, Christopher, Toni, and Matthew. Dear brother of Angie Maniscalo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington,Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
