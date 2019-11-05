Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph O. Gutierrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph O. Gutierrez Notice
GUTIERREZ - Joseph O. of Northport on November 3, 2019, at age 63 years. 32 year employee, VP-Station Manager of Japan Airlines-Managing Director Terminal One Group Assoc. Beloved husband of 42 years of Diane (nee DiLillo). Adored father of Darla (Stefan) Salva Cruz and Dori-Jo Gutierrez. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -