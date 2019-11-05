|
GUTIERREZ - Joseph O. of Northport on November 3, 2019, at age 63 years. 32 year employee, VP-Station Manager of Japan Airlines-Managing Director Terminal One Group Assoc. Beloved husband of 42 years of Diane (nee DiLillo). Adored father of Darla (Stefan) Salva Cruz and Dori-Jo Gutierrez. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 at The Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, E. Northport. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019