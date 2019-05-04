|
|
OLIVA - Joseph J., 87, of Huntington, NY, passed away on April 30, 2019. Formerly of Corona, Queens, NY and Cambria Heights, Queens, NY. Loving husband of pre-deceased Christine. Cherished father of Maria and Joseph. Beloved son of predeceased Bruno and Josephine as well as loving brother of predeceased Frank. Proud alumnus of St. John's University & St. John's Baseball. Visitation Sunday 2- 4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019