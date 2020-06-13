FERRARA - Dr. Joseph P., 70, Rockville Centre, NY, died peacefully on June 9, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Salvatore Ferrara and Rose (Giambalvo) Ferrara. Dr. Ferrara was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1949 and raised in Wantagh, NY. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Fairfield University (Salutatorian), and Cornell Medical School. Dr. Ferrara dedicated over 45 years of service in the medical field. He maintained his board certification in general surgery. Dr. Ferrara recently practiced as a Primary Care Physician at Prominis Medical Services, PC, Brooklyn, NY where he was awarded for his professionalism in the practice of medicine. Dr. Ferrara is survived by his beloved wife, Clarisse C. Ferrara, MD; five children, Maja Chiusa (Frank), Ann Garneau (Michael), Joseph Ferrara (Lauren), Angelo Ferrara, and Angela Ferrara; two grandchildren whom he adored, Antonio and Joseph Jr.; his brother, Peter Ferrara DDS (Christine); his sister, Victoria Ferrara-Loris, Esq. (Michelle Loris, PhD); brother-in-law, Clarence Clemons; sister-in-law, Amy Clemons; and his many cherished nieces and nephews. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 13 at 10:30am at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, NY.







