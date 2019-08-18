Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross RC Church
Nesconset, NY
Joseph P. Hedgecock Notice
HEDGECOCK - Joseph P. of Hauppauge, NY and Vero Beach, FL. The family is sad to announce that he passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 81 years old. A long time insurance investigator and a leading keyboardist of the Long Island music scene. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 59 years, his children Joseph (Dawn), Marybeth (Timothy Heyden) and Gregory; by his brothers Tom (Judy) and Bill (Pat); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Devoted Papa to his grandchil-dren Caitlin, Rachael, Emily, Erin, Amanda, Courtney and Elizabeth. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00AM Holy Cross RC Church, Nesconset. Committal Service following Mother Teresa Tribute Center. Cremation Nassau-Suffolk Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Long Island Cares, (www.licares.org). Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
