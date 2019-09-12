Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Martyr Church
145 Glen Ave
Sea Cliff, NY
PAOLILLO - Joseph of Glen Head, NY on Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine. Loving father of Martin, John and Raymond. Dear brother of Sheila Kioskerides and the late John. Visiting Friday 2-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 10 am Saturday at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Detectives Endowment Association Support Fund or their Widows and Children's Fund 26 Thomas Street, New York, New York 10007
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
