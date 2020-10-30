WILLIAMS - Joseph Patrick of Smithtown, NY on October 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Retired Captain FDNY Ladder #176, Brooklyn. Korean War Veteran U.S. Army and in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Beloved husband of Eileen nee: Coyne. Loving father of Mary (James EOW 1-30-17) Williams Molloy, Janine (Joseph) Heinlein, Margaret Anne (John Tine) Williams-Tine, Sheila Williams-Schmidt, Katrina (Jeffrey Lockwood) Williams, and the late Monica Williams. Cherished grandfather of 12. Dear brother of James (Joan) Williams. Visiting for friends and family on Friday 6-8 pm at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park, NY. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NY Firefighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475, would be appreciated.







