Joseph Patrick Williams
WILLIAMS - Joseph Patrick of Smithtown, NY on October 28, 2020 at the age of 91. Retired Captain FDNY Ladder #176, Brooklyn. Korean War Veteran U.S. Army and in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Beloved husband of Eileen nee: Coyne. Loving father of Mary (James EOW 1-30-17) Williams Molloy, Janine (Joseph) Heinlein, Margaret Anne (John Tine) Williams-Tine, Sheila Williams-Schmidt, Katrina (Jeffrey Lockwood) Williams, and the late Monica Williams. Cherished grandfather of 12. Dear brother of James (Joan) Williams. Visiting for friends and family on Friday 6-8 pm at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30 am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park, NY. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NY Firefighters Burn Center, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475, would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
