JOSEPH PHILLIP DOBKINS
DOBKINS - Joseph Phillip died peacefully surrounded by family on August 19 in Mendham, NJ at the age of 90. Joseph is survived by his loving family which includes daughter and son-in-law Nancy and David Medford of Mendham, NJ; his daughter Cathy Dobkins of New Rochelle, NY; his daughter Karen Dobkins of La Jolla, CA; and his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The burial took place on August 21, at Beth Israel Cemetery in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Donations in Joseph's honor may be made to the Heart Success Program at Morristown Medical Center.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2020.
