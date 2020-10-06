Joseph Pipia

PIPIA- Joseph ,Jr. 87, of Huntington Station, on October 3, 2020. Proud Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Algeria). Loving father of Joan Rafuse, Joseph (Donna) Pipia, III, Jeanne McRae (Brian). Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Ann), Ken (Chris) Rafuse, Julia, Thomas, Erin McRae and great-grandfather of Julianna, Natalia, Joseph and Matteo. Dear twin brother of Eugene Pipia and sister Barbara. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Wednesday 8:30 AM- 9:15 AM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Wednesday 9:30 AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com