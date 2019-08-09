|
Pizzuto - Joseph D. of West Islip, LI, on August 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie D. Pizzuto. Loving father of Nicholas and Gabrielle. Dear son of John, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Pizzuto. Adored brother of John, Jr. and Dawn Pizzuto. Cherished uncle of AJ and Ally. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019