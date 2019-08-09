Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Babylon, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pizzuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Pizzuto


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Pizzuto Notice
Pizzuto - Joseph D. of West Islip, LI, on August 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie D. Pizzuto. Loving father of Nicholas and Gabrielle. Dear son of John, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Pizzuto. Adored brother of John, Jr. and Dawn Pizzuto. Cherished uncle of AJ and Ally. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Monday 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now