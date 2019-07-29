Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
(516) 938-4311
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
655 Old Country Road
Plainview, NY 118034908
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
2030 Wellwood Ave
E. Farmingdale, NY
Joseph Porretto Notice
Porretto - Joseph E.of Melville on 7-26-19. Loving son of the late Joseph and Lillian. Beloved husband of Bernice (nee Sklar). Devoted father to Barbara Davis (Jeff), Joe Porretto (Janine), Gina Kenny (Mark), Chris Porretto (Allison), Joel Heilbrunn (Rosanna) and David Heilbrunn (Ann). Loving grandfather of Calyx, Jordan, Jesse, Clare, Alice, Grayce, Alex, Mark, Gregory and Matthew. Cherished great grandfather of Jackson. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Tues. 2-4 & 7-9pm, at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd. Plainview. Graveside service 11AM Wed. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, E. Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 29, 2019
