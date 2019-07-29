|
Porretto - Joseph E.of Melville on 7-26-19. Loving son of the late Joseph and Lillian. Beloved husband of Bernice (nee Sklar). Devoted father to Barbara Davis (Jeff), Joe Porretto (Janine), Gina Kenny (Mark), Chris Porretto (Allison), Joel Heilbrunn (Rosanna) and David Heilbrunn (Ann). Loving grandfather of Calyx, Jordan, Jesse, Clare, Alice, Grayce, Alex, Mark, Gregory and Matthew. Cherished great grandfather of Jackson. Dear Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Tues. 2-4 & 7-9pm, at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd. Plainview. Graveside service 11AM Wed. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, E. Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on July 29, 2019