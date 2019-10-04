|
PRUSAN - Joseph 1930 - 2019 Beloved Husband of Sabina, Proud Father of Eric (Rosemary) and Nina (Greg), and beloved Grandfather of 7, Alexandra, Joseph, Jillian, David, Matthew, Michael and Ella. Born June 17, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA. Graduated Central High School 1946. Korean War Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient. Harvard University Professor, summers, 1960-64. University of Chicago John Hay Fellowship, 1964-1965. Ohio State University Teaching Fellow, 1969-1971. Garden City High School Principal, 1972- 1992. Service to be held at Park Funeral Home, 2175 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park, NY (516) 747-4300; @ 3pm Sunday, October 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Metro-politan Jewish Hospice will be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019