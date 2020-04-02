Home

BONO - Joseph R., of Smith-town, 87, died March 27th.Devoted husband of 68 years to Ann, loving brother to Louis and Frank, cherished father to Ellen (Bruce), Joseph (Florence), Patricia (Frank), and Kenneth (Suzanne). Beloved grandfather to 10 and 3 great-grandchildren. Friend and mentor to many. Enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 10 years. Signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers Baseball Club, but forewent his professional baseball career for a career in education. Taught in the South Huntington School District for 33 years. Most importantly to him, lovingly served as patriarch to an incredible family, instilled positive values and countless family traditions. There will be a private service for immediate family and interment will be at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020
