Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Kilian's Church
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Avidano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Richard Avidano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Richard Avidano Notice
AVIDANO - Joseph Richard, 97, of Flushing and Levittown, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Devoted father of Diane (Gerard) Fiore, Linda (Tedd) Hope, Christine (John) DeMartino, Richard (Eileen) Avidano, Karen Mahnk, James Mascari. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Robert, Daniel, Lori, Michael, Paul, Erica, Alyssa, Adam. Loving great grand-father of 14. Proud US Army Veteran of WW II. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Kilian's Church in Farmingdale on January 20, 2020 at 9:45 am. Entombment Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -