AVIDANO - Joseph Richard, 97, of Flushing and Levittown, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Devoted father of Diane (Gerard) Fiore, Linda (Tedd) Hope, Christine (John) DeMartino, Richard (Eileen) Avidano, Karen Mahnk, James Mascari. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Robert, Daniel, Lori, Michael, Paul, Erica, Alyssa, Adam. Loving great grand-father of 14. Proud US Army Veteran of WW II. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Kilian's Church in Farmingdale on January 20, 2020 at 9:45 am. Entombment Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019