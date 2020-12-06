1/
Joseph S. DelGais
DelGais - Joseph S., on December 3, 2020, of Wantagh. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Member of Wantagh American Legion and member of Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association since 1963. Retired teacher of the Baldwin-Wantagh School Districts. Beloved son of the late Peter and Anne. Devoted husband of Marie. Loving father of Joseph (Christine), Katherine Butler (Keith), and Jennifer Cacciabaudo (Charles). Dear brother of Patrick, Dennis, Maria Capone, the late Peter (Chippy) and the late Carol. Cherished grandfather of DiannaJane, Joseph Paul, Ryan Joseph, MaryKate, Peter, Anna, Marie and Charlie. Brief, private visitation at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:45 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY. Schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
