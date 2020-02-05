|
SANCHEZ - Joseph Brian (Mar 16, 1960) died peacefully at home on Jan 12, 2020. A native of Los Angeles, Joseph attended San Pedro High School and Harbor College before moving to New York City in the early 1980s. He realized his passion for the performing arts as a box office manager at several theaters, including The Actors' Playhouse, 45 Bleecker, Cherry Lane Theater, and The Flea. Joseph was a valued colleague and good friend to many who loved to hear his experiences in show business and were inspired by his determination to live to the fullest in the face of long-term diabetes. Joey, as he was known to his California family, is also loved and missed by them. Predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Mary Sanchez, two brothers, Danny and Don. Survived by his sister Theresa and brother Robert, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in New York and Los Angeles. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020