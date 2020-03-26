Home

Joseph Santoriello

Joseph Santoriello Notice
SANTORIELLO - Joseph, 96, of Huntington, on March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elvira (nee Uliano) for 66 years. Loving father of Oreste (Patricia) and Sophie (Randy) Tasman. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Ernie Santoriello. Services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768 in Joseph's name. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2020
